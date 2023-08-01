Bristol Rovers season preview 2023/24: Why Joey Barton is demanding progress

The Bristol Rovers season preview 2023/24 asks for more progress in all areas of the club, not just the pitch.

Catching the eye with a young, vibrant side, the Gas might need a touch more know-how, mainly in defence. Star forward and League One Player of the Season Aaron Collins is staying, though, which is especially promising for Bristol Rovers fans.

If they re-invest wisely, a top-half finish in League One is attainable. One-time loanee Luke Thomas has joined from Barnsley, too.

Bristol Rovers season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Nathan Bees (@nathbees)

Last season was a mixed bag. Most fans would have taken a comfortable finish outside the relegation zone on our return to League One, but with the team having been hovering around the play-off places at Christmas, the opportunity was there to do better.

The big talking point is the revelation that Rovers have been in discussions with an investment company to be part of their plans to redevelop land at St Philip’s Marsh, near Bristol city centre. It’d be the perfect place for a new home, but there’s a long way to go first and we’ve been here before.

Fans think our owner is doing a good job, but Wael Al-Qadi will ultimately be judged on whether he can successfully deliver a new stadium.

Grant Ward is expected to shine at Bristol Rovers (Image credit: Getty Images)

The thing my club really gets right is the way it has rallied around defender Nick Anderton since his bone cancer diagnosis, with a minute’s applause in the 16th minute of every match – No.16 being his squad number – while fundraising efforts have raised tens of thousands of pounds for him and his young family.

The one change I’d make would be for the club to provide better interviews with players by asking more than the usual, “It’s going to be a very difficult game on Saturday, isn’t it?” They used to do this, but don’t as often any more.

I won’t be happy unless we finish in the top 10. Outward expressions of ambition are all well and good – Joey Barton has said he’ll resign if he hasn’t made Rovers “a credible Championship team” in two years – but the club have talked it up so much that falling short would be a setback.

Joey Barton wants progress at Bristol Rovers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our key player will be midfielder Grant Ward, our best signing of last season. Tying him down to an extended contract this summer was a big shot in the arm for supporters’ confidence levels.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Shaun Rooney, Fleetwood’s Scottish full-back. He got on the wrong side of Gasheads last season with his histrionics and antagonistic behaviour.

We’ll finish 10th, as things stand, but a strong end to the summer transfer window could have a transformative effect on our hopes

