Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: What have only Spurs done more than the Gunners this season?

Arsenal became the first side to win eight consecutive Premier League matches this season as they closed to within four points of leaders Chelsea.

The Gunners hadn't won a league game at Turf Moor since September 1970, but the likelihood of that record being extended beyond Saturday evening seemed slim from the first whistle.

Arsenal attacked from the off, and had already registered 6 attempts on goal when Aaron Ramsey, making his 150th Premier League appearance, pounced in the 12th minute.

Alexis Sanchez had initally been denied by Clarets custodian Tom Heaton, but some pinball in the penalty area allowed the Welshman to half-volley home his fifth league goal of the season.

The visitors had enjoyed 69% of the possession and fired off twice as many shots as Burnley by the break, but the Londoners failed to add to their goal tally in the second half.

Instead, defensive midfielder Francis Coquelin took the majority of the plaudits; his 11 interceptions and 9 ball recoveries denying Sean Dyche's battlers the chance to build up a head of steam.

Match facts

Arsenal have won 8 successive Premier League games for the first time since March 2004 (a run of 9 games).

Aaron Ramsey has been involved in 5 goals in his last 4 Premier League games (scored 2, assisted 3).

Burnley have failed to score in 5 of their last 6 league matches, netting one against Man City in the other.

Arsenal have won their last 4 away games in the Premier League by a single goal.

The only side to record more wins by a single goal margin this season than the Gunners (10) are Spurs (13).

The Gunners kept just their second clean sheet in their last 10 away matches in the Premier League.

