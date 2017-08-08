Fiorentina release FOUR away kits for new Serie A season

To pay homage to the club's rich history (and definitely not just to sell more), Fiorentina say the four new strips have been inspired by the individual quarters of Florence.

The areas of Santa Croce (blue), Santo Spirito (white), Santa Maria Novella (red) and San Giovanni (green) are all to be represented by separate kits, meaning clashes should be no problem for the Viola this year.

Serie A general director Marco Brunelli told Fiorentina's official website: "Fiorentina have decided to have four second strips and we have supported this particular idea, which values the history and traditions of Florence."

So, er... any multi-buy offers going?

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com