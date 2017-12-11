Champions League last 16 draw: Chelsea and Spurs get horror ties
By Joe Brewin
All the matches for the first round of knockout fixtures, as five Premier League teams learn their fates
The draw for the last 16 of the 2017/18 Champions League has been made – and handed Tottenham and Chelsea particularly unwelcome picks.
Spurs' reward for claiming the most points of any team in the group stage is a tough tussle with Juventus, while Chelsea's pre-draw fears of getting Barcelona – the chances were a high 43% – were confirmed.
But Manchester City will be much more pleased to be facing Basel – among the weaker sides still left in the competition – while Liverpool and Manchester United will also both be happy with their lots, having drawn Porto and Sevilla respectively.
Arguably the standout clash of the round is Real Madrid against PSG, as Neymar gets to face his former La Liga adversaries.
First legs to be played February 13, 14, 20 and 21 • Second legs: March 6, 7, 13 and 14
Champions League last 16 draw in full
Juventus vs Tottenham
Basel vs Manchester City
Porto vs Liverpool
Sevilla vs Manchester United
Real Madrid vs PSG
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma
Chelsea vs Barcelona
Bayern Munich vs Besiktas
