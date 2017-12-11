Champions League last 16 draw: Chelsea and Spurs get horror ties

The draw for the last 16 of the 2017/18 Champions League has been made – and handed Tottenham and Chelsea particularly unwelcome picks.

Spurs' reward for claiming the most points of any team in the group stage is a tough tussle with Juventus, while Chelsea's pre-draw fears of getting Barcelona – the chances were a high 43% – were confirmed.

But Manchester City will be much more pleased to be facing Basel – among the weaker sides still left in the competition – while Liverpool and Manchester United will also both be happy with their lots, having drawn Porto and Sevilla respectively.

Arguably the standout clash of the round is Real Madrid against PSG, as Neymar gets to face his former La Liga adversaries.

First legs to be played February 13, 14, 20 and 21 • Second legs: March 6, 7, 13 and 14

Champions League last 16 draw in full

Juventus vs Tottenham

Basel vs Manchester City

Porto vs Liverpool

Sevilla vs Manchester United

Real Madrid vs PSG

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma

Chelsea vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs Besiktas

