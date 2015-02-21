Chelsea 1-1 Burnley: What happened to Jose for the first time since December 2006?

Chelsea were held to a frustrating home draw by relegation-battling Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

The early signs were that it would be business as usual, when Chelsea took an early lead from Branislav Ivanovic. The Serbian defended tapped in at the near post after Eden Hazard dazzled Burnley's defence - beating three men before teeing-up his teammate for the opener.

Yet, as the first half wore on, Burnley dragged their way into the contest. Chelsea felt hard done by when two penalty appeals were waved away by referee Martin Atkinson, but there was worse to come. Nemanja Matic reacted furiously to Ashley Barnes' horror tackle - Matic was sent off, Barnes didn't even get a booking.

Burnley then cranked up the Mourinho seethe-o-meter to 11 by scoring a late equaliser - Ben Mee heading in Kieren Trippier's corner.

Branislav Ivanovic has scored 4 goals in his last 6 games in all competitions.

Eden Hazard has 5 goals and 4 assists in his last 10 Premier League appearances at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Mee’s goal was only the second Chelsea have conceded from a corner in the league all season (Jores Okore's header for Aston Villa in December was the other).

Burnley have won just 2 of their 32 Premier League away games (won 2, drawn 6, lost 24) and kept just 1 clean sheet in those matches.

Burnley won their first ever Premier League point against Chelsea.

The Londoners have won 33 and lost just 1 of their last 41 Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge.

Ashley Barnes had 4 shots on target over the course of 90 minutes - only 1 fewer than the entire Chelsea team combined.

Nemanja Matic was sent off for his club side for the first time since seeing red for Benfica against Nacional in February 2013.

In 16 home games against newly-promoted sides in the Premier League, Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea have won 14 and drawn 2. Reading (December 2006) were the only team before Burnley to claim a point there against the Portuguese manager.

