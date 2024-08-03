‘Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich didn’t want me to join Arsenal – I’m grateful that he let me go’: Former Blues star reveals what really happened in cross-London move in 2015

By
Contributions from
published

Chelsea lost a fan-favourite to Arsenal in 2015, but former owner Roman Abramovich tried his best to make sure he didn't leave

Chelsea's players (first row L-R) Spanish midfielder Raul Meireles (L), Brazilian midfielder Ramires (2nd L), English defender Ashley Cole (C), Spanish Midfielder Juan Mata (2nd R), Ivorian forward Didier Drogba (R), (2nd row L-R) Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel (L), defender Garry Cahill (2nd L), Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech (3rd L), Serbian defender Branislav Ivanovic (3rd R), English defender John Terry (2nd R) and English midfielder Frank Lampard (R) pose before their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match against Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in London on April 18, 2012. AFP PHOTO / GLYN KIRK (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has finally lifted the lid on his move from West to North London back in 2015 just months after lifting the Premier League title for the fourth time.

The Czechia international established himself as arguably the Premier League's greatest-ever goalkeeper during his time at Stamford Bridge, breaking the record for clean sheets which still stands to this day.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.

With contributions from