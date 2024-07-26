Chelsea and Tottenham target breaks transfer silence amid Champions League 'dream'

One of Chelsea and Tottenham's rumoured transfer targets has opened up on his future. In a potential blow to both London rivals, the player in question appears to have committed to his current club for the time being.

The Blues and Spurs have both been linked with Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, who was one of his side's standout performers on the way to Premier League survival last season. And there seems a good chance that he will continue to star for the East Midlands side in 2024/25.

The 22-year-old Brazilian – who joined Forest from Corinthians towards the end of last year's summer transfer window – has stressed the need to carry on getting regular playing time. He hasn't categorically quashed talk of a switch to Stamford Bridge or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium however, revealing his "dream" of playing Champions League football.

Murillo made 32 Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest last term (Image credit: Alamy)

VIDEO: How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

In an interview with The Telegraph, Murillo acknowledged that he might be better off spending at least another campaign at Forest. He said:

"I need regular game time and really feel that with Forest I’m in the best place for my career at the moment. Staying here for another season will enable me to mature as a player and eventually become better prepared if the chance ever comes to play at another level one day."

He went on to admit, though: "Of course, I want to eventually play in the Champions League. When I was growing up, I’d play video games and play with all those teams. Whenever I hear that classic music before the games, it moves me, and it would be a dream to play in that competition."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Murillo was voted Forest's 2023/24 Player of the Season (Image credit: Alamy)

Murillo joined Forest for around £15m and almost immediately established himself as a key member of the team. His accomplished defensive displays played an important part in securing a 17th-placed Premier League finish.

The Sao Paulo-born star has four years left to run on his contract with the two-time European champions. Transfermarkt currently values him at just under £30m.

More Chelsea and Tottenham stories

Chelsea could have another clear-out this summer, with five academy products slated for Stamford Bridge exits

But fans are not happy about talk of one star potentially on their way out of the club

Tottenham, meanwhile, are said to be closing in on their latest signing of the window

Spurs might struggle to offload one of their players, however