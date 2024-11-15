Chelsea v Man City: How to watch crucial WSL top-of-the-table clash

Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a crucial match in the Women's Super League.

Both teams are currently unbeaten in all competitions with Man City top of the WSL table by a single point. Chelsea do have a game in hand, against Manchester United.

With the WSL only having 22 games for each club every season, each game is vital and so could this one fixture decide who wins the title?

At this point in the season it is impossible to say if this one game will decide the title. But it is just as possible that it will than it won't.

Last season Chelsea won the title on goal difference and so for City it will be crucial they take points off of the Blues.

City beat Chelsea at home last season. But the reverse fixture was a 1-1 draw and so taking the maximum points in every duel is needed.

The game is set to be a brilliant occasion with both teams in incredible form. Chelsea have won all of the nine games they have played this season.

City, meanwhile, have only dropped points against Arsenal but they laid down a marker in Europe with a 2-0 win over defending Women's Champions League champions Barcelona.

The fixture will be available for fans to watch on Sky Sports. The match will be on their football, ultra, Premier League and showcase channels. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30pm GMT.

In FourFourTwo's view Man City should have enough to come away with the win, especially with the form Khadija Shaw is in. Chelsea will be hard to breakdown but they are vulnerable on the counter and City will take advantage.

In terms of team news, Man City will be without Vivianne Miedema as she is ruled out with a knee injury. Goalkeeper Sandy McIver is also out with injury.

Lauren Hemp is also a doubt because of a knee issue.

For Chelsea, they are likely to be without Lauren James who is on the sidelines with a calf injury. They also have long term injuries in Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel and Sophie Ingle.