Vivianne Miedema: Why isn't she playing for Man City this weekend?

Vivianne Miedema has had a good start to her time at Manchester City after moving to the club on a free transfer from Arsenal this past summer.

The forward scored in her opening Women's Super League game against her former side in Arsenal.

She was also a crucial element to the club's impressive 2-0 group stage win over defending Women's Champions League champions Barcelona in October.

Vivianne Miedema: Is the forward injured?

Vivianne Miedema is one of the best players of all-time (Image credit: Richard Pelham - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

That Barca game was the last time Miedema played for City and the club confirmed the reason for her recent absences in late October.

City say the Netherlands international has had surgery on her left knee but have not gone into the specifics of the injury.

The club have also not given a timeline for the return of the all-time WSL leading scorer.

City said in a statement: "The Dutch international will now begin a period of rehabilitation at the City Football Academy, working closely with the Club’s medical team.

"Our number six enjoyed a successful start to life at City with two goals and one assist in her five appearances in all competitions as Gareth Taylor‘s side remained unbeaten leading up to the first international break."

The latest injury update follows a history of Miedema's knee troubles.

She ruptured her ACL in December 2022 which meant she was ruled out of the 2023 World Cup. The player returned to the pitch in October 2023.

Miedema has spoken about what it is like to return after an ACL which FourFourTwo believes should be an area which is urgently addressed to stop the seismic amounts of the injury happening in the women's game.

She told ESPN: "I think the new normal is a bit different from the old normal. That does not mean that I am on the field with pain every day.

"I think it was just very painful at the beginning. It took a lot of getting used to and now you have found a certain way to deal with it."

Manchester City play newly promoted Crystal Palace on Sunday.