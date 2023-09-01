Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview, Saturday 2 September, 3pm BST

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview

Looking for a Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live stream? We've got you covered. Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest is not live on TV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Chelsea will be looking for their second win of the Premier League season when they host Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The Blues finally got off the mark for the 2023/24 campaign with a 3-0 victory over Luton last time out. It was a comfortable win for Mauricio Pochettino's men, who had previously suffered defeat by West Ham and drawn 1-1 with Liverpool.

The fixture list over the next few weeks does not look at all daunting for Chelsea, so Pochettino will be targeting plenty of points over the next few weeks. His team must remain focused, though, as teams like Forest are capable of causing problems for the big boys.

Steve Cooper's side showed that on recent trips to Arsenal and Manchester United. They only lost narrowly to both teams and stormed into a 2-0 lead against Erik ten Hag's men last weekend, only to lose 3-2. Still, there were positives to take from their performances and Cooper will want to see more of the same here.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Chelsea have a lengthy injury list at present, with Mykhailo Mudryk, Reece James, Christopher Nkunku and Carney Chukwuemeka among the absentees.

Wesley Fofana is out for a while after an ACL tear, but Armando Broja is nearing a return from the same injury. Romeo Lavia is still building up match fitness and familiarity with his new team-mates so is unlikely to start, while Benoit Badiashile is a doubt. Cole Palmer could be in line for his debut.

Nottingham Forest will have to make do without Scott McKenna, Danilo, Orel Mangala and Wayne Hennessey.

Form

Chelsea: DLW

Nottingham Forest: LWL

Referee

Tim Robinson will be the referee for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest. His assistants will be Richard West and Derek Eaton, with Anthony Taylor the fourth official. Jarred Gillett is the VAR, with Darren Cann the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, which has a capacity of 40,341.

Kick-off and channel

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 2 September in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.