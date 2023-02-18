Chelsea vs Southampton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Chelsea vs Southampton live stream and match preview, Saturday February 18, 3pm GMT

Looking for a Chelsea vs Southampton live stream? We've got you covered. The game is not being shown in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Both these teams desperately need a win. Since the World Cup, these two sides have just three wins between them and the last week hasn't been kind to either side.

Nathan Jones was dismissed after a dismal second half saw Southampton throw away all three points at home to 10-man Wolves. Ruben Selles is in interim charge – rumoured to be on the brink of a permanent hire – and completing the double over Chelsea after a 2-1 victory earlier this season could all but secure him the gig.

The Blues, meanwhile, haven't scored more than a single goal in any fixture since New Year – and following the disappointment of a controversy-tinged London derby against West Ham United, Graham Potter's side had the better xG against Borussia Dortmund in Germany, only to succumb to a 1-0 loss. This is a huge match for both sides: season-defining doesn't quite do it justice, either. A win could kickstart the rest of the campaign.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell could be back in action for Chelsea for this one. Benoit Badiashile – unregistered for European competition – is likely to return to the backline, following midweek Champions League action, while Potter has plenty of options in attack, with Mykhaylo Mudryk, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Noni Madueke in contention.

Che Adams and Kyle Walker-Peters are both hoping to return for this one following knocks, with Juan Larios still a few weeks away from contention. Interim manager Ruben Selles has a decision to make in terms of whether he opts for four at the back or five: Nathan Jones had toyed with both in his brief tenure, opting for 3-5-2 in the dismal defeat to Wolves and a 4-2-3-1 against Brentford.

Form

With just two wins since the resumption of the Premier League following the World Cup, Graham Potter is well aware of how much pressure there are on his shoulders right now. Chelsea have drawn the previous three league games and are having trouble putting the ball in the back of the net, with just two goals in the last six hours on the pitch.

Southampton, though, are in a far more worrying state. The Saints have picked up just three points since October 29 – a win against Everton – and have been rooted to the foot of the table since Boxing Day. A win here would be nice, if unexpected – the trip to Leeds United in five days time, meanwhile, feels like make-or-break. Four points from these two fixtures would be enough to count Southampton back in the fight.

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Chelsea vs Southampton.

Stadium

Chelsea vs Southampton will be played at the 40,341-thousand-seater Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off and channel

Chelsea vs Southampton kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday February 19 in the UK. The game is not being shown on UK TV.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

