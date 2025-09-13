Is Everton vs Aston Villa on TV? Live streams as Jack Grealish faces boyhood club

Watch Everton vs Aston Villa today as Premier League football returns and the Hill Dickinson Stadium hosts its second Premier League game, with all the details right here on TV coverage, live streams, and team news.

Everton vs Aston Villa key information • Date: Saturday, 13 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Everton's home form could play a vital part in their success this season, and it couldn't be a better time on paper to face Aston Villa.

The Toffees have been buoyed by the additions of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and former villa man Jack Grealish and will hope to continue their solid start to the season.

As for Unai Emery and his side, a humbling 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace marked their latest domestic outing prior to the international break. The latest Manchester United outcast joined the club on deadline day, with Jadon Sancho hoping to help their attacking impetus.

Read on as we FourFourTwo brings you all you need to know to watch Everton vs Villa online and on TV today.

Can I watch Everton vs Aston Villa in the UK?

Everton vs Aston Villa is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Everton vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal NordVPN works across all your devices, boasts unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services, and won't slow your streams down. It's yours for a knockdown price!

Watch Everton vs Aston Villa in the US

In the USA, Everton vs Aston Villa will be broadcast on Peacock, which is NBC's official sports streaming platform for Premier League football.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock has had a price rise ahead of the new season, but with half of all Premier League games streaming live, it's still a decent investment for soccer fans, with plenty of content beyond that, too. $10.99 is the new monthly starting price.

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Everton vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview

English football's most-played fixture of all time returns this Saturday at Hill Dickinson Stadium, as Everton host Aston Villa.

The Toffees will play their second Premier League game at their new home and will hope for a repeat feat after beating Brighton on opening day in an all-action display.

New signings have given Moyes a fresh outlook this season, with Grealish already impressing following his loan switch from Manchester City.

Vitaliy Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite and full-back pairing Adam Aznou and Nathan Patterson are all expected to miss out for the hosts.

Villa have made an appalling start to the new campaign and are winless in their first three outings so far this season.

Their opening-day draw with Newcastle United is the only point they have accumulated thus far and Emery will hope his side can turn things around on Merseyside this weekend.

Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana, both former Everton players, are sidelined for the Villans, whilst Sancho could look to make his debut for the club.

Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott could also be in contention, as he looks to make a mark in the Midlands.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Everton vs Aston Villa: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 2-0 Aston Villa

The Toffees will be backed by a raucous home crowd and Aston Villa will have to do pretty well early on to unsettle them. Ollie Watkins has been particuarly quiet so far this season, but we expect a home win and another three points for Everton this weekend.