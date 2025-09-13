How to watch Crystal Palace vs Sunderland: Live streams, TV info, preview

Watch Crystal Palace vs Sunderland as Premier League football returns today at Selhurst Park following the international break, with all the broadcast details here on TV coverage and live streams.

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland key information • Date: Saturday, 13 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Crystal Palace will be hoping to keep up their unbeaten Premier League record so far this season as they host Sunderland this weekend.

The Eagles have lost star man Eberechi Eze, but did replace him by signing Getafe forward Christantus Uche on loan until the end of the season.

As for Sunderland, it appears many give the Black Cats the best chance of staying up out of the three promoted sides, following their impressive start. Having already beaten West Ham and Brentford, confidence in the north-east remains at an optimistic level.

Here, FourFourTwo takes you through the viewing options so you can watch Palace vs Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Sunderland in the UK?

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.

The game falls foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK. If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Sunderland from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch Crystal Palace vs Sunderland in the US

In the USA, Crystal Palace vs Sunderland will be broadcast on Peacock, which is NBC's official sports streaming platform.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Sunderland in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland: Premier League preview

Confidence is sky high at Palace after they secured an impressive 3-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break, and the Eagles are heavily tipped to continue that with victory over Sunderland.

Marc Guehi continues to act with complete professionalism despite his deadline day move to Liverpool falling through at the 11th hour. He also netted in England's 5-0 rout over Serbia to further bolster his credibility.

Palace will soon have to deal with the pressures that UEFA Conference League football brings; however, with the group stages set to begin in just three weeks.

The Black Cats have made a brilliant start upon their long-awaited return to the top flight, and two wins against West Ham and Brentford have gone a long way in helping that.

Regis Le Bris's side will be without Daniel Ballard, given that the towering defender is still suffering from a thigh injury.

Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Aji Alese, Luke O'Nien (both shoulder), Leo Hjelde (calf) and Dennis Cirkin (wrist) all remain sidelined, but a trio of debuts could be on the cards.

Brian Brobbey, Bertrand Traore and Lutsharel Geertruida were all signed by the Black Cats in the final two days of the transfer window and therefore could all make their maiden bows in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 3-1 Sunderland

Crystal Palace, on paper, have too much quality and Premier League experience and we feel it should be a plain-sailing victory for Oliver Glasner's men on home soil.

