Christopher Drazan (Rapid Vienna v SV Josko Ried, 2011)

The Austrian Cup may not be the go-to competition for glamour, but Rapid Vienna winger Christopher Drazan proved itÃ¢ÂÂs not short on wonder strikes. Drazan, a 22-year-old with a glorious left peg, took advantage of a pre-prepared corner routine to equalise against SV Josko Ried in electrifying fashion.

Ã¢ÂÂOur captain, Steffen Hofmann, takes the corner and Guido Burgstaller flicks it on from the front post,Ã¢ÂÂ Drazan explains. Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂd worked on it in training and it felt like the right moment to try it in a match.Ã¢ÂÂ

The result is one of those fleeting moments of perfection: loitering on the edge of the box, Drazan skips past his marker, runs onto the chipped pass Ã¢ÂÂ¨and sweeps a beautiful volley goalwards. Bending outwards, the ball whistles into the far inside netting, leaving RiedÃ¢ÂÂs goalkeeper no chance.

Drazan runs over to the bench, first screaming, then with a look of joyous disbelief on his face. Ã¢ÂÂI couldnÃ¢ÂÂt believe it; I just went crazy,Ã¢ÂÂ he says. Ã¢ÂÂThe ball came to me flat and at the perfect height. As soon as I hit it, I could feel it was going in.Ã¢ÂÂ

Although Drazan says he hasnÃ¢ÂÂt scored enough goals in his nascent career yet, this one will be hard to beat. Ã¢ÂÂWe Ã¢ÂÂ¨might have to wait a while until we try that corner Ã¢ÂÂ¨routine again!Ã¢ÂÂ he admits.

The good news, of course, iÃ¢ÂÂ¨is that the moment was captured on video, and just Ã¢ÂÂ¨as Drazan hurried home to do after the match, it can forever be enjoyed in glorious Ã¢ÂÂ¨slow-motion. Austrian Cup Ã¢ÂÂ¨or World Cup, no keeper on Earth was saving this one.



Interview: Titus Chalk. Illustration: German Aczel. From the February 2013 edition of FourFourTwo. Subscribe!