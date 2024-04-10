USA Copa America 2024 squad: Gregg Berhalter's latest team ahead of the tournament

By Ryan Dabbs
published

The USA Copa America 2024 squad is going to be announced in the coming weeks

Christian Pulisic #10, Weston McKennie #8 and Gio Reyna #7 of the United States celebrate after the Concacaf Nations League final match between Mexico and USMNT at AT&T Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The USA Copa America 2024 squad is gearing up for the tournament on home soil this summer, with the Stars and Stripes expecting a strong performance in front of their adoring fans.

Drawn into a group containing Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay, USA will certainly fancy their chances of reaching the knockout stages unscathed. On paper, they're arguably the strongest team in the group, and will have the added benefit of a home crowd at Copa America.

