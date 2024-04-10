USA Copa America 2024 squad: Gregg Berhalter's latest team ahead of the tournament

The USA Copa America 2024 squad is gearing up for the tournament on home soil this summer, with the Stars and Stripes expecting a strong performance in front of their adoring fans.

Drawn into a group containing Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay, USA will certainly fancy their chances of reaching the knockout stages unscathed. On paper, they're arguably the strongest team in the group, and will have the added benefit of a home crowd at Copa America.

Plus, they have an abundance of quality within their Copa America 2024 squad, which has plenty of experience of success in recent years. Indeed, the United States have won the last two CONCACAF Nations Leagues, and two out of the last four Gold Cups. On the other two occasions they reached the final and semi-finals, highlighting their ability on the big stage.

But in 2024 USA still have plenty to prove, having won three and lost three when they hosted Copa America in 2016. Though they finished fourth - their joint-best finish in their four appearances in the tournament - the home crowd will expect them to challenge for the title this time around.

USA's squad

USA Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's fixtures

GK: Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

GK: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City)

GK: Drake Callender (Inter Miami CF)

DF: Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven)

DF: Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

DF: Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

DF: Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

DF: Tim Ream (Fulham)

DF: Mark McKenzie (Genk)

DF: Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

DF: Kristoffer Lund (Palermo)

MF: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

MF: Yunus Musah (Milan)

MF: Giovanni Reyna (Nottingham Forest)

MF: Weston McKennie (Juventus)

FW: Christian Pulisic (Milan)

MF: Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis)

FW: Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

FW: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin)

FW: Haji Wright (Coventry City)

FW: Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

FW: Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

FW: Timothy Weah (Juventus)

USA's squad which won the CONCACAF Nations League in March by beating Jamica in the semi-finals and Mexico in the final.

USA fixtures and results

September 9, United States 3–0 Uzbekistan, CityPark, St. Louis, Missouri

September 12, United States 4–0 Oman, Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota

October 14, United States 1–3 Germany, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, Connecticut

October 17, United States 4–0 Ghana, Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

November 16, United States 3–0 Trinidad and Tobago, Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

November 20, Trinidad and Tobago 2–1 United States, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

January 20, United States 0–1 Slovenia, Toyota Field, San Antonio, Texas

March 21, United States 3–1 (a.e.t.) Jamaica, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

March 24, United States 2–0 Mexico, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

USA Copa America 2024 squad numbers

The USA Copa America 2024 squad numbers will be confirmed once the squad is announced.

USA manager: Gregg Berhalter

Gregg Berhalter of the United States (Image credit: Getty Images)

Berhalter's first stint as USA manager started in 2018 and ended upon the expiry of his contract at the end of 2022, with the former USA centre-back picking up a Gold Cup and Nations League triumph during his time in charge. And when the USA couldn't find a suitable replacement for the 50-year-old, they reinstated him as manager in June 2023 - which clearly proved an inspired decision as they once again won the Nations League.

Defeat on penalties to Panama in last year's Gold Cup semi-finals would have hurt, but Berhalter only had a little over a week before the start of the tournament to get up to speed with his players again.

USA's star player

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic of the United States (Image credit: Getty Images)

Captain of the national team, Pulisic is a leader for USA in more ways than one. While his time at Chelsea didn't quite work out, he's settled in exceptionally at AC Milan and is a shoo-in to be one of the Copa America's best performers this summer.

Plus, with Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Timothy Weah, Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest all a part of the squad, too, the USA undeniably have an incredibly strong group of players for their home tournament.

FAQs