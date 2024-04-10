Paraguay Copa America 2024 squad: Daniel Garnero's latest team ahead of the tournament

The Paraguay Copa America 2024 squad is close to be announced in the coming weeks, as the tournament in America is fast approaching.

Having failed to win Copa America since 1979, Paraguay will be keen on breaking their hoodoo and performing well in the United States - especially considering they failed to make it out of the group stages in 2016, when the tournament was last hosted in America.

Considering they've failed to qualify for the World Cup since 2010, and they've been knocked out at the quarter-finals stage in the last two Copa Americas, Paraguay have plenty of reasons for redemption, too.

With added quality in their squad over the last two years they'll look to cause an upset this time around, though getting past a group containing Colombia, Brazil and Costa Rica will prove a difficult test.

Paraguay's squad

GK: Roberto Júnior Fernández (Botafogo)

GK: Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bulls)

GK: Alfredo Aguilar (Sportivo Luqueño)

DF: Júnior Alonso (Krasnodar)

DF: Fabián Balbuena (Dynamo Moscow)

DF: Robert Rojas (Vasco da Gama)

DF: Omar Alderete (Getafe)

DF: Matías Espinoza (Libertad)

DF: Roberto Fernández (Dynamo Moscow)

DF: Gustavo Velázquez (Newell's Old Boys)

MF: Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United)

MF: Mathías Villasanti (Grêmio)

MF: Alejandro Romero Gamarra (Al Ain)

MF: Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps)

MF: Jesús Medina (Spartak Moscow)

MF: Diego Gómez (Inter Miami)

MF: Ramón Sosa (Talleres)

MF: Iván Ramírez (Libertad)

MF: Hernesto Caballero (Libertad)

MF: Damián Bobadilla (São Paulo)

MF: Fabrizio Peralta (Cerro Porteño)

FW: Ángel Romero (Corinthians)

FW: Julio Enciso (Brighton & Hove Albion)

FW: Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo)

FW: Alex Arce (LDU Quito)

Paraguay's squad which was due to play Russia in March, but was cancelled due to the Crocus City Hall attack.

Paraguay fixtures and results

September 7, Paraguay 0–0 Peru, Estadio Antonio Aranda, Ciudad del Este, Paraguay

September 12, Venezuela 1–0 Paraguay, Estadio Monumental, Maturín, Venezuela

October 12, Argentina 1–0 Paraguay, Más Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina

October 17, Paraguay 1–0 Bolivia, Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay

November 16, Chile 0–0 Paraguay, Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago, Chile

November 21, Paraguay 0–1 Colombia, Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay Copa America 2024 squad numbers

The Paraguay Copa America 2024 squad numbers will be announced in due course.

Paraguay manager: Daniel Garnero

Daniel Garnero, head coach of Paraguay (Image credit: Getty Images)

Garnero has been in charge of the Paraguay national team since September, but has only had four games to assess his options in the squad. Lured from Club Libertad in Paraguay, Garnero managed a 60 per cent win rate for two years as they won the title before making the switch to the national team.

Paraguay's star player

Miguel Almiron

Almiron will be a key player for Paraguay (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Paraguay are to perform well, then Newcastle winger Almiron will be an important figure. The 30-year-old has been slightly inconsistent in the Premier League this term, but the added responsibility he has at international level will see him step up and add to his 7 goals for Paraguay.

Julio Encisco could also have a huge impact on Paraguay's plight at Copa America.

FAQs