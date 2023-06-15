Colombia Women's World Cup 2023 squad: most recent call ups

The Colombia Women’s World Cup 2023 squad is getting ready for a first World Cup in eight years and hoping for a display as positive as last summer's Copa America.

Las Cafeteras finished second to Brazil at the tournament and will want to build on that to go even further than they did in 2015, their last World Cup, when they reached the Round of 16. There's a strong chance of getting out of the group this time, too – despite facing Germany in the middle of their opening three fixtures.

Either side of that test, Colombia play South Korea in the opener and Morocco to see who progresses, with a rematch of the Copa final looking likely, with Brazil the strongest side in Group F. Could Colombia get revenge for the final loss? Perhaps – and the fate of the side could rest on a teenager.

Just 18 years old and 5ft 3in tall, Linda Caicedo took the Copa by storm to win the Golden Ball, scoring the decider in the semi-final to knock Argentina out. Caicedo is bewitching to watch and has captivated ever since top-scoring at the 2021 Copa Libertadores for Deportivo Cali as a 16-year-old. The now-Real Madrid star wasn't present at the last call-ups for Colombia but could be a breakout star at this World Cup

Caicedo will be hoping to make a name for herself alongside Catalina Usme – 15 years her senior – who will surely be playing in her final World Cup, as will captain Daniela Montoya, aged 32. With a blend of youth and experience, this might be a tournament too soon for Colombia but it'll be intriguing to see how they fare against Germany in particular.

Colombia Women's World Cup 2023 squad

GK: Catalina Perez (Avai)

GK: Sandra Sepulveda (Independiente Medellin)

GK: Stefany Castano (Deportivo Cali)

DF: Daniela Arias (America de Cali)

DF: Korina Clavijo (Colo-Colo)

DF: Viviana Acosta (Santa Fe)

DF: Maria Morales (Deportivo Cali)

DF: Jorelyn Carabali (Atletico Mineiro)

DF: Monica Ramos (Gremio)

DF: Daniela Caracas (Espanyol)

MF: Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad)

MF: Diana Ospina (America de Cali)

MF: Lorena Bedoya (Real Brasilia)

MF: Daniela Montoya (Atletico Nacional)

MF: Angie Castaneda (Cacereño)

MF: Carolina Arias (Junior)

MF: Gabriela Huertas (Santa Fe)

MF: Liana Salazar (Corinthians)

FW: Mayra Ramirez (Levante)

FW: Leicy Santos (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Catalina Usme (America de Cali)

FW: Tatiana Ariza (Deportivo Cali)

FW: Elexa Bahr (America de Cali)

Colombia manager

66-year-old Nelson Abadia has been in charge of the Colombian women's side since 2017 – prior to that, he managed the America de Cali Women team. Abadia has had a number of roles across South America in coaching teams over the years, with his sole honour coming at 2019's Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

When will the Colombia squad be announced?

Colombia will play Japan at the MS&AD Cup on July 14 – with their World Cup squad likely to be named ahead of then.

How many players are Colombia allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

The Colombia Women’s World Cup squad will be made up of 23 players. Despite requests from some countries to extend the squad sizes, as was done with Men’s World Cup in Qatar, they will be limited to a smaller squad of just 23.