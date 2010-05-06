The World Cup is coming, and we're so excited we might endanger our trousers.

The new issue of FourFourTwo is so big, you could stun a walrus with it:

* There's 186 pages of magazine, stuffed full of exclusive interviews with the planet's top footballers.

* There's a hefty 68-page Complete Guide To The World Cup: the teams, the tactics, the stars and the stadia.

* There's even a 36-page guide to World Cup kit, from historic Tango balls to the flash slippers worn by your modern fancy-dans.

As ever we've used our unparalleled access to interview dozens of football people, so we know what gets them through the World Cup. (For Rooney it's Coco Pops, for JT it's Call of Duty and for Rio it's, well, Rio.)

The Complete Guide To The World Cup is as exhaustive as it sounds, with our global team of experts examining each of the 32 teams Ã¢ÂÂ documenting their strengths, weaknesses, tactics and formations Ã¢ÂÂ while also bringing you the full TV guide and routes to the final.

There's insight and analysis aplenty. Graham Taylor explains how England might get along without Rooney. Gordon Strachan reveals how a World Cup squad works (in his case, with lots of sun cream).

Barcelona's Andres Iniesta details why Cesc Fabregas struggles to get in Spain's team, AC Milan's Andrea Pirlo denies that Italy are too old and acclaimed German author Ulrich Hesse explains why you can never rule that lot out, either.

John Barnes and New Order reflect on the drug-fuelled making of World In Motion, our worldwide experts highlight the dangermen in England's group and there's a big guide to betting, courtesy of Paddy Power: What will be the first commentator clichÃÂ© at England-USA?

Have a punt with Paddy Power

We start a two-part investigation into which was the best World Cup ever and bring you unseen pics of England's 1966 triumph (did anyone mention that?) and you can win a 40-inch Sony LCD HD to watch the action on.

It's not all World Cup stuff. We've got the usual exhaustive coverage of Football League, Scottish football and worldwide action. We track down John Gregory to his new job in Israel. Andriy Shevchenko talks Chelsea, Milan and models. And Phil Thompson attacks John O'Shea for protecting the privacy of his dogs.

Keep your eyes on FourFourTwo.com for all your World Cup news, opinions, exclusive, interviews and videos (and, during the games, live coverage) - but for now, get yourself giddy by gorging on the magazine. You won't regret it.



This issue of FourFourTwo was brought to you by experts interviewing Andriy Shevchenko, Gordon Strachan, Viv Anderson, Clint Hill, Callum Davidson, Drewe Broughton, Wayne Brown, Simon Kuper, Tom Cairney, Graham Taylor, Phil Thompson, Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Theo Walcott, Aaron Lennon, John Terry, Clint Dempsey, Andres Iniesta, Andrea Pirlo, Swindon Town, Ulrich Hesse, Per Mertesacker, Marko Marin, Gordon Banks, John Barnes, Brian McDermott, Robert Page, Adam Matthews, Taiwo Atieno, Richard Ord, Richard Ord, Charlie Henry, Craig Brown, Lee Wallace, Didier Deschamps, John Gregory, Didier Drogba, Fabio Cannavaro, Mesut Ozil, Franck Ribery, Carlos Tevez, Rafael van der Vaart, Daniel Alves, Jermain Defoe and Carlos Tevez's boots.





Ooh, that sounds so good I'd like to subscribe please

