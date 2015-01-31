Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton: Romelu Lukaku scored his first away league goal since...?

Romelu Lukaku's early goal was enough for Everton to secure a long-awaited victory at Crystal Palace, as Alan Pardew suffered his first defeat in charge of the Eagles.

The Belgian pounced inside two minutes to earn the Toffees a first win in seven league matches, and stop the rot of five straight away defeats for Roberto Martinez's team.

Palace pushed and probed for something from the game, but Everton held firm to record back-to-back league clean sheets for the first time since April 2014.

Everton’s two earliest goals this season, including their first strike here, have both been netted by Romelu Lukaku (both 2nd minute).

Lukaku scored his first away league goal since October, when he netted at Turf Moor against Burnley.

No team has scored more goals in the opening 5 minutes than Everton (4) this season.

Crystal Palace had 6 more attempts than Everton in the first half (10-4, including blocked shots) but went into the break 1-0 down.

Only 1 of the last 9 meetings in all competitions has ended as a home win in this fixture (2 draws, 6 away wins).

Everton ended a run of 5 consecutive away defeats with victory.

Everton have won 5 and lost just 1 of their last 7 visits against Palace at Selhurst Park in all competitions.

