Crystal Palace 2-1 Spurs: Pardew the Prem's best manager at twirling defeat into victory

Crystal Palace gave Alan Pardew reason to dance at Selhurst Park, coming from behind against Spurs to win 2-1 and hand the former Newcastle manager his first Premier League game in charge of his new club.

The win was crucial, lifting Palace out of the relegation zone, and was even more impressive given Pardew was without two key players - Yannick Bolasie and Mile Jedinak, away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with DR Congo and at the Asian Cup with Australia respectively.

In-form striker Harry Kane opened the scoring after 49 minutes, and Spurs looked at that stage like carrying on the momentum from their superb 5-3 triumph over Chelsea on New Year's Day. But Mauricio Pochettino's team failed to see out the game, conceding a 69th-minute Dwight Gayle penalty after Benjamin Stambouli had rashly fouled Joe Ledley and a late winner from Jason Puncheon.

Pardew's introduction of Wilfried Zaha was a big positive and the Manchester United loanee gave Kyle Walker a torrid time in the second half, helping set up Puncheon's winner. A fervent Selhurst Park crowd was forced to endure six minutes of stoppage time before celebrating a great result that lifts their team out of the bottom three.

Harry Kane has scored 6 in his last 6 Premier League games and 7 in 8 in all competitions for Tottenham.

Harry Kane (18) is just one behind Sergio Aguero (19) as the top scoring player in all competitions for a Premier League club this season.

Spurs have given away 6 penalties in the Premier League; 2 more than any other side in the division.

Crystal Palace have ended a run of 8 league games without a win (D5 L3).

Tottenham have lost for just the second time in 10 Premier League games.

Nacer Chadli has provided an assist in 4 of his last 5 league appearances for Tottenham.

Palace have come from behind to win 3 matches this season in the Premier League (vs Everton, Liverpool and today). They had managed to do this just twice before this season in Premier League history.

Alan Pardew has won more points from losing positions than any other manager in the Premier League this season (13).

