Crystal Palace v Everton live stream, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Crystal Palace v Everton live stream and match preview, Saturday April 22, 3.00pm BST

Crystal Palace v Everton isn't being shown on TV in the UK.

Roy Hodgson has transformed Crystal Palace’s fortunes in recent weeks, but Everton remain deep in relegation trouble ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park.

Uncle Roy’s return to the Eagles prompted a few sniggers, but the veteran boss has overseen three wins in a row to take Palace back into 12th, nine points clear of the drop zone.

Everton, meanwhile, are only out of the bottom three on goal difference, and they are winless in four games, losing the last two.

The Toffees did enjoy this fixture earlier in the season, though, beating Palace 3-0 at Goodison Park with goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil.

Team news

Nathan Ferguson, Nathaniel Clyne, Vicente Guaita and Wilfried Zaha are on the treatment table for Palace.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is suspended for Everton, while their injury list includes Seamus Coleman, Ruben Vinagre and Andros Townsend. Calvert-Lewin and Amadou Onana are doubts.

Form

Crystal Palace: WWWLL

Everton: LLDDW

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Crystal Palace v Everton.

Stadium

Crystal Palace v Everton will be played at Selhurst Park in London.

Kick-off and channel

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.