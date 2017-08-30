Daredevil Hummels angers Germany bosses after risky leap from balcony

Just days before Germany’s World Cup qualifier with the Czech Republic, the 28-year-old has frustrated his national team coaches after posting the stunt on social media.

Die Mannschaft have won all six of their qualifying games so far and could seal qualification to Russia in the coming days, but will need the help of their imposing centre-back if they're to do so.

Hummels commented on his post, saying: "Looks more spectacular than it actually is. #donttrythisathome" – but Germany’s team manager Oliver Bierhoff wasn’t so impressed by the defender’s actions.

"It would have been worse if he'd jumped in head first," Bierhoff told reporters. "We're not the social media police, yet we will point out that he is a role model.

"Mats is actually very reflective and I wouldn't put too much on this," he concluded diplomatically.

Better hold off on that motorbike leap through fire then, Mats.

