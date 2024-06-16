'Jordan Pickford is one of Europe's best, better than Donnarumma. I question why he’s not playing for a team higher up Premier League' – David James gives verdict on England Euro 2024 goalkeeper

David James believes Jordan Pickford is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe – and questions why the England shot-stopper isn’t playing for a club higher up the Premier League table than Everton.

Pickford will play for England at his fourth major tournament this summer, equalling the tally of Three Lions great David Seaman. Peter Shilton is the only England goalkeeper to have played at five tournaments – thanks to one solitary appearance at Euro 80, when Ray Clemence was more frequently selected.

Aged 30 going into Euro 2024, Pickford could well reach that mark himself in the years to come, and James thinks he deserves to be recognised as one of the best on the continent – even ahead of Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma, the player of the tournament at the last Euros.

“I like Jordan playing for England,” the former Three Lions keeper told FFT. “What’s interesting is the relative success he’s had, getting to finals and semi-finals, and being able to hold down that position for so long.

“In part that’s been because of the injuries in the squad at the moment. Aaron Ramsdale hasn’t been playing, Dean Henderson was in and out through injury, Sam Johnstone’s not in the squad at the moment, he was in and out through injury, Nick Pope also got injured.

“In part this season at least, he hasn’t had the challenges he may have faced, but he had a very good season for Everton with regards to clean sheets.

David James played for England between 1997 and 2010.

“Is he one of the best in Europe? He’s got to be up there, because I’m trying to think who I’d put above him, going through the Euros at least. Better than Donnarumma.

"Manuel Neuer has been injured for a while – they’re slightly different styles of goalkeeper, Pickford is much more comfortable with his feet than Manuel Neuer, who’s a big unit, granted. I’m confident in an England team when Jordan’s in goal, put it that way.”

Despite making 61 appearances for England, Pickford has only ever played six European games at club level – in the Europa League during his first season at Everton in 2017-18.

The Toffees finished 15th in the Premier League in 2023-24 – even without their two points deductions, they still would have been in the bottom half – and James is surprised Pickford isn’t playing for a club competing higher up in the league by now.

“When you look at him playing for England, he looks different to when he plays for Everton in so many ways,” the former Liverpool goalkeeper says. “With respect to Everton, England’s team is better than theirs.

“So if you’ve got an English goalkeeper playing very well for England, I question why he’s not playing for a better team in the Premier League, or a team that suits his capabilities or attributes.”

