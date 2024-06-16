'Jordan Pickford is one of Europe's best, better than Donnarumma. I question why he’s not playing for a team higher up Premier League' – David James gives verdict on England Euro 2024 goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, former England shot-stopper David James believes

David James believes Jordan Pickford is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe – and questions why the England shot-stopper isn’t playing for a club higher up the Premier League table than Everton.

Pickford will play for England at his fourth major tournament this summer, equalling the tally of Three Lions great David Seaman. Peter Shilton is the only England goalkeeper to have played at five tournaments – thanks to one solitary appearance at Euro 80, when Ray Clemence was more frequently selected.

