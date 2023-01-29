Derby County vs West Ham United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Derby County vs West Ham United live stream and match preview, Monday 20 January, 7:45pm GMT

Looking for a Derby County vs West Ham United (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Derby County vs West Ham United is on ITV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

West Ham will be hoping to avoid an upset as they travel to League One Derby in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Hammers – who have lifted the trophy on three occasions – won an all-Premier League tie against Brentford in the third round. David Moyes' team have beaten lower-league opposition at this stage in each of the past two seasons – although they needed extra time to defeat sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers last term.

Derby – FA Cup winners way back in 1946 – had to start in the first round this season, having been relegated to the third tier for the first time since 1986. The Rams have knocked out a side from each of the fifth, fourth and third tiers so far.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Derby boss Paul Warne remains without experienced defender James Chester, although fellow centre-half Eiran Cashin is set to return to the squad. This game is likely to come too soon for playmaker Louie Sibley, however.

As for West Ham, Kurt Zouma and recent signing Danny Ings have joined Gianluca Scamacca and long-term absentee Maxwel Cornet in the treatment room.

Form

Currently occupying a play-off position in League One, Derby have won their last six games on the spin and are on a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions. In fact, the Rams' only defeat in 19 outings came on penalties away to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. They've lost just twice at home all season.

West Ham, by contrast, have lost five of their last nine games. That said, they have won two of their last three, most recently beating Everton 2-0 in a big six-pointer at the bottom of the Premier League. The Hammers have also been victorious in all five of their away cup matches this term.

Referee

Thomas Bramall will be the referee for Derby County vs West Ham United.

Stadium

Derby County vs West Ham United will be played at the 33,597-capacity Pride Park Stadium in Derby.

Kick-off and channel

Derby County vs West Ham United kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT on Monday 30 January in the UK. The game is being shown on ITV4 and ITVX (STV and STV Player in Scotland).

In the US, kick-off time is 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

