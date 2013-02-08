Dortmund's Euro-conquering '97 vintage: What Happened Next?

The new issue of FourFourTwo goes deep inside Borussia Dortmund, Europe's most exciting side. In 1997, they were Europe's best, beating Juventus 3-1 in the Champions League final. What happened next to the heroes of 1997?

Stefan Klos, goalkeeper

Klos was already subject of RangersÃ¢ÂÂ interest at the time of the 1997 final and eventually joined the Glasgow club in 1999. When he retired, he moved to Switzlerland to hit the slopes and as he says, Ã¢ÂÂbe a taxi driver for my children.Ã¢ÂÂ

Matthias Sammer, sweeper

Sammer coached Dortmund to the league title and UEFA Cup Final in 2002. Now, after a spell as technical director at the DFB, he is Bayern MunichÃ¢ÂÂs technical director. His summer arrival has refocused the club, who lead the Bundesliga by some margin.

JÃÂ¼rgen Kohler, centre-back

The World Cup winner turned out for amateurs Alemannia Adendorf as late as 2009. He then trained the Under-21s at sixth-tier Bonner SC, but stopped due to TV work. Still clearly passionate, he advises Bad Breisig and womenÃ¢ÂÂs club 07 Bad Neuenahr on the side.

Martin Kree, centre-back

After football, Kree trained at a marketing company in Cologne. He struck out on his own in 2004 and set up an IT training centre in his native Ruhr region. Since summer 2012, he has been a member of VfL BochumÃ¢ÂÂs supervisory board.

Stefan Reuter, right wing-back

The flying wing-back went on to work behind the scenes at Dortmund and TSV 1860 Munich. From 2006 to 2009 he was 1860Ã¢ÂÂs general manager Ã¢ÂÂ and has now taken the same role at nearby Bavarian club FC Augsburg.

JÃÂ¶rg Heinrich, left wing-back

Another who kept on playing as long as possible, Heinrich still turns out for the Rathenow seniors, his local club. He recently completed his training badges, and hopes to train a youth team in the near future.



Back, l to r: Chapuisat, Kohler, Heinrich, Sammer, Reuter, Kree

Front, l to r: Sousa, Moller, Lambert, Klos, Riedle

Paul Lambert, centre midfield

Despite his current travails with Aston Villa, Lambert remains a popular figure amongst German fans. With the season spiralling out of control though, it remains to be seen if he can recapture his Norwich City success, after earlier spells managing Colchester, Wycombe and Livingston.

Paulo Sousa, centre midfield

Also a Champions League winner with Juventus in 1996, Sousa has gone on to a sparkling managerial career, too. A blip at Leicester aside, he excelled at Queens Park Rangers, Swansea and Hungarian side Videoton. In January, the Portuguese gaffer was hired by New York Red Bulls.

Andreas MÃÂ¶ller, attacking midfield

After retiring in 2004, MÃÂ¶ller got his coaching badges and did some work experience at Juventus, learning training methods from Didier Deschamps. Spells at the helms of Viktoria Aschaffenburg and Kickers Offenbach followed, though he resigned form the latter in April 2011.

Karl-Heinz Riedle, striker

After finishing his playing days in the Premier League with Liverpool and Fulham, Riedle became a director at Grasshoppers Zurich. He left that post in 2007 to concentrate on his sports agency, as well as the hotel and kids' training camp he owns.

Stephane Chapuisat, striker

SwitzerlandÃ¢ÂÂs finest export went on to be an ambassador for charity SOS ChildrenÃ¢ÂÂs Villages, before his involvement in Euro 2008, which Switzerland co-hosted. Now he coaches youth team strikers at his former club Young Boys Bern.



Champions: Note raincoated gaffer Hitzfeld

Substitutes:

Lars Ricken

In keeping with his playing career, one-club man Ricken is now involved at Dortmund as youth co-ordinator. He has also worked as a pundit for German Sky Sports and completed his coaching badges in 2011.

Michael Zorc

Zorc is half of DortmundÃ¢ÂÂs dynamic duo, the technical director to head coach Jurgen Klopp. The pair recently signed contract extensions until 2016 and may yet match the success of the clubÃ¢ÂÂs 1997 vintage.

Heiko Herrlich

Having battled a brain tumour in 2000, Herrlich played on until 2004. He trained Under-19 teams for Dortmund and Germany and coached in the lower leagues. In June 2012 he resigned from third division Unterhaching and is now hotly tipped to join Sammer at Bayern.

Manager:

Ottmar Hitzfeld

About to celebrate his 30th anniversary as a coach, Hitzfeld is one of only three managers (along with Ernst Happel and Jose Mourinho) to win Europe's top competition with two clubs, having triumphed again with Bayern Munich in 2001. Having collected 18 trophies in club football, in 2008 he switched to international management with Switzerland, whom he is still coaching at the age of 64.