The Draw Specialist's World Cup: Part Three

Day 11: PR problem for Kim Jong-il as Portugal score seven


Day 12: One goal, no points, no idea: France go home


Day 13: John Terry flings himself in front of Slovakia's Charlie Brown shirts


Day 14: Italy join France on the early trip home


Day 15: Despite imminent fatherhood, Ronaldo just can't score

