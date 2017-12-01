Former Chelsea striker Claudio Pizarro lands German voiceover role in Disney film 'Coco'

Essentially, Coco is about a young Mexican boy who is accidentally transported to the land of the dead during the nation's Day of the Dead celebrations.

The 36-year-old Peruvian Pizarro will provide the voice for one of the supporting cast; a skeleton who wants to see a football match.

"I love the Jungle Book and I'm delighted that Disney asked me to play a role in Coco," he told stimme.de.

"What I like about the film is that it's very funny, but also very emotional. In particular, the skeletons in the land of the dead are really funny."

Pizarro has made four appearances for Cologne this season since signing for the Billy Goats on a free transfer in the summer.

In the video below, the veteran striker admitted to a few jangling nerves.

Disney Pixar 'Coco' ab 30. November im Kino November 28, 2017

"It was quite difficult at the beginning because I was a little bit nervous," he said. "Obviously I've never done anything like this before. But it got better the more I did it. I think there are a lot of very funny moments."

