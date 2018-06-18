Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy turns down sponsored man-of-the-match trophy

Egypt lost 1-0 to Uruguay at the Ekaterinburg Arena in their World Cup Group A opener, but El-Shenaway was easily the game's standout performer after producing a number of fine reflex saves.

Post-match, the 29-year-old Al-Ahly net-minder refused to accept the red trinket awarded to him in the tunnel post-match as it was sponsored by Budweiser.

El-Shenawy is a Muslim and his faith forbids the consumption of alcohol.

Budweiser is one of the World Cup's main sponsors, and the official alcohol supplier to the tournament. However, at least three World Cup participants - Iran, Egypt and Saudi Arabia - represent nations which typically avoid alcohol.

El-Shenawy was chosen to start in goal ahead of 45-year-old Essam El-Hadary, who could become the oldest player to appear at a World Cup.

Egypt face hosts Russia in their second group match on Tuesday.

