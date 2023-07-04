England U21 vs Israel U21 live stream, match preview and kick-off time for Under-21 Euros semi-final

England U21 vs Israel U21 live stream and match preview, Wednesday 5 July, 5pm BST

ENGLAND U21 VS ISRAEL U21 LIVE STREAM AND MATCH PREVIEW

Looking for an England U21 vs Israel U21 live stream? We've got you covered. England U21 vs Israel U21 is being aired for free on UEFA.tv in the UK and Europe.

All you need to do is sign up to UEFA's own channel and every game of the U21 European Championships will be available to watch for free.

England approach the semi-finals full of confidence, with goalkeeper James Trafford yet to concede in the four tournament games so far, while the attackers have bagged nine goals, respectively.

England enjoyed three group wins, the scoreline 2-0 in each, comfortably beating Czech Republic, Germany and their semi-final opponents Israel in the process.

Anthony Gordon, Emile Smith Rowe, Cameron Archer, Jacob Ramsey and Harvey Elliott have all notched for the young Three Lions side, with manager Lee Carsley also handing starts to 20 of the 23 members of the squad. Against Israel in the group stages, Gordon and Smith Rowe were on target.

Then, in the quarter-finals against Portugal on Sunday, Gordon bagged another to send England through to the semis. Spain or Ukraine await in the final, should England find a way past Israel.

Israel, meanwhile, needed a penalty shootout win against hosts Georgia in the quarters to set up this tie against England. The game finished 0-0 after extra time, following Israel picking up four points in the groups.

Kick off is at 5pm BST.

Form

England: WWWW

Israel: DLWD

Stadium

England U21 vs Israel U21 will be played at the 20,035-capacity Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, Georgia. The home stadium of FC Dinamo Batumi, the Adjarabet Arena has only been open for three years, after construction was completed in July 2020.

Kick-off and channel

England U21 vs Israel U21 kick-off is at 5pm BST on Wednesday July 5 in the UK. The game is being shown on UEFA.tv, available online and on the app.

Read more

