England vs Slovenia live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

England may be all-but-through to the last 16 but they really need to raise their game against Slovenia.

Looking for an England vs Slovenia live stream? We've got you covered. England vs Slovenia is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

England vs Slovenia live stream Date: Tuesday, June 25



Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT



FREE STREAM: ITVX

England have got four points to their name so far at Euro 2024, but their 1-0 win over Serbia and 1-1 draw with Denmark have been far from convincing. The critics have the knives out and Gareth Southgate will be demanding much better from his squad.

It's two games and two 1-1 draws for Slovenia so far, but they were a matter of mere minutes from securing a first ever European Championship win when they were denied by a Serbia equalizer in the 95th minute last time out.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

England vs Slovenia kick-off and TV channel

England vs Slovenia kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday, June 25 in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1 and ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch England vs Slovenia for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

England vs Slovenia is free on ITVX for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling away from home and want to tune into ITVX as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there but, for Euro 2024, FourFourTwo recommends:

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! Get up to 69% off NordVPN with this deal

Using NordVPN is basically a tap-in:

1. Install it: NordVPN

2. Fire it up and choose your service. So, if you want to watch a UK streaming service, choose a UK server.

3. Enjoy the game. Open up ITVX and watch the stream.

Referee

41-year-old French referee Clement Turpin will be in charge of England vs Slovenia, with Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages his assistants. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

England vs Slovenia will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion Stadium in Cologne. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see all its facts and figures.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV. This one's on ITV1 and ITVX.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.