How to watch Newcastle vs Man City: Live streams, TV channels for Carabao Cup semi-final
The League Cup holders host the eight-time champions in the first leg of the semi-final
Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City today the Carabao Cup holders host the eight-time champions in the first leg of their semi-final, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Tuesday, 13 January 2025
• Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET
• Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle
• TV & Streaming: ITV1 & ITVX (UK), Sky Sports (UK), Paramount+ (US), beIN Sports Australia (Australia)
• FREE STREAM: ITVX (UK)
Newcastle, who ended a 70-year trophy drought to lift the Carabao Cup last year, have made a strong start to their title defence and come into this game on the back of three straight wins in the Premier League.
However, they face tough opposition in the form of Man City, who may be struggling for momentum in the Premier League title race but come into this off the back of a 10-1 thumping of Exeter in the FA Cup.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Newcastle vs Man City online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Newcastle vs Man City for free?
Yes, you can watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City for free in the UK, where public broadcaster ITV has the rights.
TV viewers will find the action on ITV1, while the free live stream for Newcastle vs Man City at ITVX.
Watch Newcastle vs Manchester City from anywhere
A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.
Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.
How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City in the UK
Fans in the UK have a choice for watching Newcastle vs Manchester City, with ITV and Sky Sports both broadcasting the Carabao Cup semi-final tie.
ITV is free-to-air, with TV coverage on ITV1 and a live stream on the ITVX free streaming platform.
Sky Sports is the main Carabao Cup broadcaster and will have live coverage on the Sky Sports Main Event channel. Fans with the relevant subscriptions can stream the game via NowTV, Sky Go or the Sky Sports+ app.
Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City in the US
Fans in the United states can stream Newcastle United vs Manchester City live via the exclusive Carabao Cup rights-holder Paramount+.
How to watch Newcastle vs Man City in Australia
Football fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Manchester City through beIN Sports Australia.
Newcastle and Manchester City's routes to the semi-finals
How Newcastle reached the semi-finals
- R3: Newcastle 4-1 Bradford City
- R4: Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
- 1/4: Newcastle 2-1 Fulham
How Manchester City reached the semi-finals
- R3: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Manchester City
- R4: Swansea City 1-3 Manchester City
- 1/4: Manchester City 2-0 Brentford
FourFourTwo's prediction
Newcastle United 1-3 Manchester City
