Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai in hot water with Arne Slot over 'weird incident'

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has landed himself in hot water over his error in the FA Cup against Barnsley.

The Hungarian opened the scoring with a belter against the Tykes at Anfield, before gifting the League One side a way back into the tie after a calamitous mistake in front of his own goal.

Manager Arne Slot described his failed backheel inside the penalty area as a 'weird incident' admitting he himself would be plotting a quiet word with the 25-year-old.

Get premium Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

Arne Slot reacts to Liverpool player's Barnsley 'disrespect'

Liverpool boss Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the game finishing 4-1 on Merseyside, most of the chatter post-match was around an up and down evening for Szoboszlai.

The former RB Leipzig star was slammed as disrespectful by Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane, after his error directly led to Adam Phillips' simple tap-in, something which didn't go down well in either camp, in all honesty.

Did Szoboszlai place a bet on Barnsley? 😭 pic.twitter.com/4RkJZEvyQFJanuary 12, 2026

“I was disappointed with our goal because he [Szoboszlai] doesn’t do that against Chelsea or Arsenal,” Hourihane told TNT Sports.

“Yeah, potentially [disrespectful]. I don’t think he does that in a Premier League game or in a Champions League game so I was a little bit disappointed with that.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It was a bit of a lack of respect. Delighted for Adam, but disrespectful from their player’s point of view.”

Liverpool boss Slot was then asked about the incident, admitting he himself agrees with the dialogue around his player's actions, but admitted a quiet word was needed with the Hungary international to resolve the issue.

"I don't think you should do that in a Premier League game, League Cup game, friendly game or a training session. It's a weird choice and I also have my opinion about it but I prefer to keep that to myself and speak about it with Dom."

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring against Barnsley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Szoboszlai apologised to his team-mates after the final whistle, acknowledging his flair hadn't exactly paid off on this occasion.

“Sorry for the team again, I made it hard for us with an easy mistake I would say but football happens. We move on and take the next round.”

Liverpool were drawn to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with that tie set to take place on the weekend of February 14.