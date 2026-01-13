When is the second leg of the League Cup semi-finals?

Carabao Cup action is back, and one of Newcastle United, Manchester City, Arsenal or Chelsea will claim the final prize.

The semi-final of the competition is a two-legged format, with each team playing home and away.

The first legs are due to be played this week in Tuesday and Wednesday evening slots, but when will the second leg be played?

When will the second leg of the Carabao Cup be played?

The Carabao Cup is the first opportunity to lift a domestic trophy in English football, aside from the Community Shield (Image credit: Alamy)

Newcastle kick off this round of Carabao Cup action, as they host City at St James' Park on 13 January in an 8pm kick-off.

Attentions then turn to the capital, where Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge for the first instalment of that tie, on 14 January, also at 8pm.

Lewis Miley sends holders Newcastle into the Carabao Cup semi-finals in stoppage-time! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YVdMv1heKmDecember 17, 2025

With an increasingly busy football calendar, however, the quartet of Premier League sides are going to have to wait a little while to learn the final result of the match-ups.

That's because the second legs are not scheduled to occur until the first week in February.

Chelsea head to the Emirates on 3 February for an 8pm clash, with Newcastle travelling to the Etihad for their second-leg meeting a day later.

All four of the games are due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with Newcastle v City and Arsenal v Chelsea pencilled in for simultaneous broadcast on ITV.

Newcastle are the current holders of the trophy, having beat Liverpool by two goals to one in the final last year.

The Magpies gave themselves a shot at retaining their title with a last-minute winner from Lewis Miley against Fulham in the quarter-final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final, as always, is to be held at Wembley Stadium and this year will be held on Sunday 22 March.

City are the most frequent winners of the trophy to remain in the competition at this stage, having lifted eight League Cups in their history.

That includes a run of four on the bounce from the 2017/18 season until 2020/21.

Chelsea last lifted the silverware in 2015 under Jose Mourinho, meanwhile Arsenal, who have won the trophy just twice, have not triumph in this tournament since 1993.