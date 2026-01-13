'A few people contacted me' Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp responds to Real Madrid manager talk

News
By published

Former Liverpool manager and Premier League title winner Jurgen Klopp has sent a strong message to the Real Madrid hierarchy

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 4: Jurgen Klopp attends the Ligue 1 McDonald&amp;apos;s football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Paris FC at Parc des Princes stadium on January 4, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is taking a break from coaching and management since leaving Liverpool at the end of last season.

The German is currently Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull Group, which looks after a stable of clubs including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls.

Jurgen Klopp on Real Madrid job rumours

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 10: Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso holds a press conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final to be played against Barcelona, on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso has left Real Madrid by mutual agreement, according to the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shortly after the announcement of Alonso's exit, Real Madrid confirmed 'B' team head coach and former Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa would be taking the reins, presumably on an interim basis until the end of the season.

"Yes, there were definitely a few people who felt they had to contact me directly about [the Real Madrid job]," Klopp said in an interview with ServusTV On.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp smiles after his side&#039;s 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Anfield in March 2024.

Klopp is taking a coaching sabbatical (Image credit: Getty Images)

“First of all, I think it’s another sign that something isn’t quite right there at the moment," Klopp added. "This has absolutely nothing to do with me, and it didn’t trigger anything for me either.

"I was surprised, that’s true, genuinely surprised. Then a few people messaged me, and I replied with various emojis.”

The ex-Liverpool boss made clear he had not been contacted by those representing the LaLiga club, but instead had spoken to people external to Real Madrid about the rumours.

Klopp appears to have gone one step further and shut down any possibility of him taking the Real Madrid job in future by sending a strong message to the Bernabeu hierarchy.

“If Xabi Alonso, who over the last two years in Leverkusen has shown what an outstanding coaching talent he is – I think at his age and with the number of jobs he’s had, you can say that — is then forced to leave Madrid just six months later, it shows a few things.

New Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso poses alongside president Florentino Perez after signing a contract with Los Blancos in May 2025.

Alonso lasted just over six months in the Santiago Bernabeu hotseat (Image credit: Getty Images)

“On the one hand, it shows that nowadays there’s no time anymore.

“On the other, the expectations at Real Madrid are obviously enormous.

“To make a decision like that in the heat of the moment, after losing a cup final to Barcelona yesterday, says a lot. I think we’d already been hearing rumours for a while."

Real Madrid were beaten 3-2 by arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup Final last weekend, which signalled the end of Alonso's tenure.

Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.