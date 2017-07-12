England Women team up with Little Mix to launch 'Salute' campaign
Ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 tournament, the FA and England Women have launched a support campaign with the pop band.
In a video which ticks all the boxes for strong production values, the FA and Little Mix have worked with the Lionesses, freestyler Liv Cooke and a number of amateur female footballers to make a video to their hit song Salute to engage fans and drive support for the team.
England's Euro 2017 tournament gets underway in Group D on July 19 in Utrecht when they take on Scotland's women, before tough matches against Spain and Portugal.
In the promotional tape, be sure to look out for split-second cameos from Marcus Rashford, Joe Hart, Gary Cahill and even Jamie Vardy. Does football really get much better than that?
Salute the #Lionesses everyone.
