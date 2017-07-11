Watford's Instagram has been trolled by Feyenoord fans wanting Steven Berghuis back

In a tactic originally employed by Besiktas fans hoping for Diego Costa to move to the Turkish club, Feyenoord's fans are following suit. Berghuis spent the entire 2016/17 campaign at Feyenoord, and was instrumental in helping De club aan de Maas on their way to the Eredivisie title.

Before that, the 25-year-old had made just nine appearances for the Hornets under Quique Sanchez Flores and was deemed surplus to requirements by Walter Mazzarri last season.

The Dutch international has quickly developed into a fan favourite after a series of impressive performances, which is why the Feyenoord supporters so passionately want him back.

As it stands, three of Watford's most recent posts have been bombarded with comments, ranging from hundreds to thousands, by the fanbase pleading for Berghuis to make a permanent return. Normally, the Premier League club's account averages roughly 20 comments per post.

Will fan power succeed? And is this a new tactic more club's fans will try? We'll have to see how this pans out over this summer's window.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com