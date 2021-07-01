Euro 2020 – Alexander Isak: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Sweden might be out of the European Championship, but Alexander Isak can reflect on some fine displays for his country.

Isak helped Janne Andersson's side advance from the group stage in top spot, and caught the eye with his individual showings.

He was a bit more quiet in the round of 16, as Sweden suffered a 2-1 defeat by Ukraine.

The winning goal came in stoppage time of extra time, a heartbreaking way for Sweden to exit Euro 2020.

Which club does Alexander Isak play for?

Isak plays his club football for Real Sociedad, having joined the club in 2019.

He has proved to be a fine signing for la Real, with Isak among La Liga's most impressive performers last term.

He has scored 33 goals in 89 appearances for Real Sociedad in all competitions, and has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Prior to moving to Real Sociedad, Isak turned out for Willem II, Borussia Dortmund and AIK.

How old is Alexander Isak?

Isak was born on 21 September 1999. He is 21 years old.

What is Alexander Isak's squad number?

Isak wore the No.11 shirt for Sweden at Euro 2020. At club level for Real Sociedad, he wears the No.19.

What is Alexander Isak's net worth?

Isak has an estimated net worth of £3.6m, according to salarysport.com.

What is Alexander Isak's contract length?

Isak's contract at Real Sociedad runs until the summer of 2024. He signed a five-year deal upon joining the club in 2019.

What is Alexander Isak's salary?

Isak earns an estimated £19,000 per week at Real Sociedad, according to salarysport.com.