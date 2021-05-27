Euro 2020 – who is the Austria captain, Julian Baumgartlinger?

Julian Baumgartlinger will be the Austria captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

Austria have never made it out of the group stage at a European Championship and will be looking to put that right this summer.

This is only their third ever appearance at UEFA’s flagship international tournament, having also been present at Euro 2008 and Euro 2016.

Austria were co-hosts at the first edition but failed to make it into the knockout rounds after collecting just one point from a possible nine.

Tipped as potential dark horses in France five years ago, Austria were arguably the most underwhelming team at the tournament.

They once again picked up a solitary point and were one of just eight teams to fall at the first hurdle.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Austria will be desperate to make a better impression at Euro 2020.

They booked their spot in this summer’s pan-continental competition by finishing second in their qualifying group.

Austria were unable to challenge Poland for top spot, but they did amass more points than each of North Macedonia, Slovenia, Israel and Latvia.

Franco Foda’s side will begin the tournament proper against North Macedonia in Bucharest on June 13.

Four days later they will take on the Netherlands in Amsterdam, before locking horns with Ukraine in Bucharest on June 21.

David Alaba is Austria’s most well-known player, but despite his vast quality and experience he is not the captain of his country.

That honour belongs to Baumgartlinger, the 33-year-old midfielder who plies his trade with Bayer Leverkusen.

Baumgartlinger made his Austria debut in 2009 and has racked up 82 appearances for his country since then.

He has only scored one goal for Austria, though, and would no doubt love to double his tally at Euro 2020.