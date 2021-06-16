Euro 2020 – Leroy Sane: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Leroy Sane will be an important player for Germany at this summer's European Championship.

The German attacker has won 31 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2015.

Germany have been drawn in Group F at Euro 2020 alongside France, Portugal and Hungary.

A top-two finish would guarantee France a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

Which club does Leroy Sane play for?

Sane plays his club football for Bayern Munich, having joined the club in 2020. He made 44 appearances for the German giants in his debut campaign at the Allianz Arena, and won the Bundesliga title.

Prior to his return to the Bundesliga, Sane spent four seasons at Manchester City. He played 135 times for the club during that time, and won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup.

Sane came through the ranks at Schalke, making 57 appearances for the Royal Blues before joining City in 2016.

How old is Leroy Sane?

Sane was born on 11 January 1996. He is 25 years old.

What is Leroy Sane’s squad number?

Sane will wear the No.19 shirt for Germany at Euro 2020. At club level for Bayern Munich, he also wears the No.10.

What is Leroy Sane's net worth?

Sane has an estimated net worth of £18.5m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Leroy Sane's contract length?

Sane's contract at Bayern Munich runs until the summer of 2025. He signed a five-year deal upon arrival at the club last year.

What is Leroy Sane's salary?

Sane earns an estimated £298,000 per week at Bayern Munich, according to salarysport.com.