Euro 2020 – who is Poland’s manager?

Paulo Sousa will lead Poland at Euro 2020 as they aim to build on reaching the quarter-finals in France five years ago.

The former midfielder, who won 52 caps as part of Portugal’s golden generation, has gained experience managing in many different countries around the world.

Having started out at Queens Park Rangers, Sousa has gone on to take charge of clubs in Hungary, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, China and France.

This is his first job at senior international level, having previously managed Portugal’s Under-16s not long after retiring.

As a player, Sousa won the Champions League in consecutive seasons with different clubs – Juventus in 1996 and Borussia Dortmund in 1997.

He is yet to replicate that same level of success as a manager, although he has won league titles with Basel and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Poland’s qualification was achieved by Jerzy Brzeczek but he was sacked earlier this year, with Sousa appointed in his place.

The 50-year-old has overseen three matches so far, including a 2-1 defeat to England in World Cup qualifying.

Sousa claimed his first win three days earlier, beating Andorra 3-0 behind closed doors in Warsaw as Robert Lewandowski grabbed a brace.

The Bayern Munich striker, who set a Bundesliga record of 41 goals in just 29 appearances this season, is going to be key to his country’s hopes this summer.

He is Poland’s captain, figurehead and best player, with more caps and goals than anyone else in their history.

Elsewhere, West Ham United’s Lukas Fabianski, Southampton’s Jan Bednarek and Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich were also named as part of Sousa’s squad.

Poland have been drawn in Group E alongside Spain, Sweden and Slovakia, and are hoping to replicate their success at Euro 2016.