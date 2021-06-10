Euro 2020 – Who is Marcel Sabitzer's wife and does he have kids?

Marcel Sabitzer will be a key player for Austria at this summer's European Championship.

The RB Leipzig midfielder has won 50 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his debut in 2012.

The son of former Austria international Herfried Sabitzer, he is engaged to Katja Kuhne.

The couple got together in 2017 and are now planning to get married. Sabitzer became a father when Kuhne gave birth to Mary Lou.

“A child gives you a different perspective on life and certain situations,” he told The Red Bulletin.

“I’m just happy to have such a beautiful family life. And I’ve learnt to deal with moments of stress better. If you want to convey calm to your child, it’ll only work if you exude calm yourself, not if you’re loud.”

Sabitzer's fiancée and young daughter will be cheering him on at Euro 2020, which gets under way on Friday.

The tournament will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries as way to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Championship.

Austria have been drawn in Group C at Euro 2020, and will face the Netherlands, Ukraine and North Macedonia in the first round.

A top-two finish would guarantee Austria a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance.

Sabitzer and his team-mates have the chance to make history this summer, as Austria seek to reach the knockout phase of the Euros for the first time.

They took part in Euro 2008 as hosts but failed to make it out of the group stage. Tipped as potential dark horses in Euro 2016, Austria once again did not make it through to the knockouts.

Football fans in the country will hope the likes of Sabitzer and David Alaba can step up this summer, with Austria desperate to make their mark on the continental stage.