Quiz! Can you name these 20 European Championship record holders?
Niche records feature in our latest quiz centred around European Championship heroes
Euro 2024 has brought plenty of excitement to our screens so far. Whether that be underdogs Georgia or Austria's free-flowing football.
But how far back can you recall the success of teams and players of the past? Welcome to our latest European Championship-themed quiz, as we test your knowledge on the current record holders across every tournament.
Clean sheets, top scorer and most hat-tricks all feature, so we must admit you're going to need your thinking cap for this one.
This one could go right to the wire, as we are giving you just 8 minutes to name 20 niche records from players who have stood at European Championships past and, perhaps, present.
Can you remember the fastest goal or even the youngest-ever coach from the tournament in its entirety? We shall find out!
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name? On your marks, get set, go!
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.