Euro 2024: What is Italy’s national anthem?

Italy head into Euro 2024 as defending champions after their win against England on penalties at Wembley in the delayed 2020 tournament.

Euro 2020 was put back to 2021 due to Covid-19 and the Azzurri triumphed against the odds, beating Spain and then England in back-to-back shootouts to claim the title.

Unbeaten in six games since a 3-1 defeat to England last October, Italy have won three of their four matches in 2024. Luciano Spalletti's side drew 0-0 with Turkey in Bologna last week and then beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 in Empoli on Sunday in their final two Euro 2024 warm-up matches.

What is Italy's national anthem?

Italy players sing the national anthem ahead of their Euro 2020 final against England at Wembley in July 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy's national anthem, entitled "Il Canto degli Italiani" ("The Song of Italians"),was written by Goffredo Mameli and set to music by Michele Novaro in 1847.

It is often referred to as "Inno di Mameli" ("Mameli's Hymn"), after the author of the lyrics, or "Fratelli d'Italia" ("Brothers of Italy"), from the famous opening line.

The patriotic tune is instantly recognisable to football fans and has preceded some great triumphs for the Azzurri over the years.

Italy players sing the national anthem ahead of the 2006 World Cup final against France in Berlin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy won the last major men's football tournament held in Germany, the 2006 World Cup, as they beat France on penalties in the final in Berlin.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At Euro 2024, the Azzurri have been drawn in a tough sector alongside Spain, Crotia and Albania.

Spalletti's side kick off their Euros campaign against Albania in Dortmund next Saturday, before matches against Spain in Gelsenkirchen and Croatia in Leipzig in their remaining Group B fixtures.

More Euro 2024 stories

Euro 2024: What is France’s national anthem?

Euro 2024: What is England’s national anthem?

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world