Watch: Woking's Declan Appau scores outrageous goal against Guiseley

Little-known before Saturday, 18-year-old Appau caused ripples of excitement across social media with a sensational goal on his first National League start for Woking.

The Laithwaite Community Stadium was treated to a goal-fest as visitors Guiseley ran out 3-2 victors.

Appau, who came through the ranks as a promising midfielder at Fulham, opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

After finding a pocket of space just outside the area, the teenager received possession with his back to goal before swiveling and unleashing a venomous effort which soared into the top corner.

Skip to 0:40 for Appau's beaut

Despite Woking's defeat, Appau won't be forgetting the afternoon in a hurry.

