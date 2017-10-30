Watch: Woking's Declan Appau scores outrageous goal against Guiseley
The former Fulham and Wimbledon youth showed great technique to tee himself up for a belting half-volley
Little-known before Saturday, 18-year-old Appau caused ripples of excitement across social media with a sensational goal on his first National League start for Woking.
The Laithwaite Community Stadium was treated to a goal-fest as visitors Guiseley ran out 3-2 victors.
Appau, who came through the ranks as a promising midfielder at Fulham, opened the scoring in the 14th minute.
After finding a pocket of space just outside the area, the teenager received possession with his back to goal before swiveling and unleashing a venomous effort which soared into the top corner.
Skip to 0:40 for Appau's beaut
Despite Woking's defeat, Appau won't be forgetting the afternoon in a hurry.
