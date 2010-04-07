Extensive exclusive Capello interview (and five dozen more)

In this month's FourFourTwo: exclusive interviews with more than 60 football folk - including the England manager...

When Fabio Capello talks, people listen. We certainly did, and the result is a world-exclusive eight-page interview with the fascinating Fabio.

As well as comprehensively explaining the present and looking to the future, we also look at Fabio's past with a five-page feature on The Making of Don Fabio: the disastrous events at his only previous World Cup. No wonder he's got something to prove.

Capello's not the only wise old owl we've interviewed this month. Idly wondering How To Win The World Cup, we decided to ask Lippi, Scolari, Menotti, Banks, Vogts, Zagallo, Kempes, Bearzot, Augenthaler, Maier, Jacquet and a host of others... including Italy's team chef.

We also bring you the Nine Reasons To Be Scared Of Brazil. None of them involve Ronaldinho's teeth or a confusing mass of wobbling lady-flesh in the stands.

It's not all World Cup, though:

* Manu Petit answers your questions on skin-flicks, sausages and Santini

* Gordon Strachan advises defenders how to deal with pace

* Peter Crouch confirms that Jermain Defoe can be grumpy, selects Robocop's best position and reveals the Premier League's biggest football geek





* Claudio Ranieri reveals how his Roma side are pushing Jose Mourinho's Inter all the way

* A Football League physio empties his sack and reveals what's inside there (besides the magic sponge, obviously)

* Our hack at the Middlesbrough-Newcastle derby wonders if he'll escape the North-East alive





* Bizarre team nicknames: know your Rat Stabbers from your Clockwork Cheese

* The usual extensive Football League section with interviewees from Steve Cotterill to Paul McGrath's son

* ... and Jimmy Bullard decides whether to join Ghostbusters or The A-Team

Elsewhere in the magazine we speak to the only surviving 1930 World Cup finalist, a host of people with famous footballing dads (from Paul Dalglish to camp comic Alan Carr)... oh, and Danny Dyer.

It doesn't stop there. For the fifth month in succession we've included a free World Cup magazine - and this time it's France 98. Join us as we reminisce about Beckham's red card, Ronaldo's collapse, USA vs Iran and a racially united France team showing two fingers to Jean-Marie Le Pen.

And as an extra-special treat, there's another free magazine - the Science of Football. We speak to the legendary Dr Richard Steadman, USA dangerman Clint Dempsey and Celtic's backroom staff; investigate the story of Prozone; give a Sunday League team a psychological makeover - and answer the big questions: Who's the world's fastest footballer? How does Ronaldo do that thing with a free-kick? And does menthol make you run faster?

This issue of FourFourTwo was brought to you by experts interviewing Emmanuel Petit, Gordon Strachan, Gabriele Marcotti, Jimmy Armfield, Simon Kuper, Stuart Pearce, Paul Anderson, Paul Mariner, Tony Adams, Josh Thompson, Jimmy Bullard, Fabio Capello, Peter Shilton, Danny Mills, Alan Mullery, Tony Woodcock, Gordon Banks, Mario Zagallo, Enzo Bearzot, Carlos Bilardo, Aime Jacquet, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Danny Dyer, Luis Fabiano, Daniel Alves, Peter Crouch, Francisco Varallo, Kelly & Paul Dalglish, Jordi Cruyff, Alan Carr, Elena Baltacha, Steve Cotterill, Craig Dawson, Wayne Allison, Grant Holt, Darel Russell, Danny Simpson, Jimmy McNulty, Dean Furman, Chris McGrath, Greg Clowes, Danny Cadamarteri, Derek McInnes, Claudio Ranieri, Luis Suarez, Shay Given, Marcus Gayle, Craig Burley, Marcela Mora y Araujo, Martin Mazur, Davor Suker, Marcel Desailly, Zinedine Zidane, Fabien Barthez, Didier Deschamps, Tony Mowbray, John Clark, Dr Richard Steadman and Clint Dempsey.

