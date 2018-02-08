Farmers plan to stop Toulouse vs PSG in Ligue 1 from taking place

Farmers have come together in the French city to protest the government's plans to reduce the number of agricultural areas which qualify for EU subsidies.

Demonstrations have already swept Toulouse this week as angry farmers have set tire fires and blocked roads with tractors. Due to the seemingly relentless nature of the protests, Toulouse's match with the Ligue 1 leaders on Saturday could be scrapped as a stadium blockade is being planned.

A union official told TV channel France 3: "I am announcing the apocalypse in Toulouse. If the minister does not change his mind, why not protest at the stadium on Saturday? Nothing will stop us."

Sounds like a lively weekend.

PSG may even welcome a break in league fixtures as they prepare to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday night. Toulouse currently sit 15th in Ligue 1.

