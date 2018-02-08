Bundesliga referee eats sweets thrown onto the pitch from Mainz fans in the DFB-Pokal

In the eighth minute of the German Cup quarter-final held at Frankfurt's Commerzbank-Arena on Wednesday night, the match had to be paused as players were complaining about sweets being thrown onto the pitch from the lively away support.

Aytekin went to see what all the bother was about before realising he was feeling a bit peckish. After spotting all the sweets on the floor, he picked one up and offered it to Nigel de Jong before eating it himself.

Aytekin waved play on and the matter was left at that.

Frankfurt went on to win 3-0 and will find out their semi-final opponents when the draw is held on February 11.

SEE ALSO...

​In Other News...