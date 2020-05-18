Father's Day 2020 gift ideas: six months of FourFourTwo for £20 + FREE power bank worth £29.95
Make Dad a happy man with a magazine subscription to FourFourTwo
Stuck for ideas of how to keep the old man sweet this Father's Day? Then never fear: FFT is here.
For just £20, you can give your dad six months of the world's finest football magazine with a FREE Juice Power Bank (worth £29.95) this Father's Day.
Alternatively, you can get a year's worth of insightful reading for £40. A subscription to FFT over 12 months provides 13 issues – including our ever-popular Season Preview guide (whenever that may be in 2020).
In recent months, FFT has covered the 100 Greatest Managers of all time, Liverpool's biggest trophy that nobody knows about, a raging identity war in Bucharest, remembered the season PSG almost got relegated, spoken exclusively to Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland and banished our least favourite football myths.
With a range of stories from all over the globe covered, and regular access to football's biggest stars, there is something for everyone.
So make life easy for yourself this Father's Day – and get in Dad's good books for once. It sure beats another pair of socks.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.