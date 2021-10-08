FIFA 22: Every 5-star skill player in the game

FIFA 22 is out - and the world is getting to grips with the five-star skill players of the game. These are the stars who are capable of the flair and tricks to bamboozle your opponents.

The usual suspects are listed in the five-star skills category this time - with a number of Icon cards and even Silver cards with the heightened abilities. There are no Bronze cards with five-star skills this time around.

Any player with an asterisk denotes that they are a new addition as a five-star skiller

Gold

Gold five-star skill players Player Position Rating 1 Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91 2 Neymar Jr LW 91 3 Kylian Mbappe ST 91 4 Angel Di Maria RW 87 5 Jadon Sancho RM 87 6 Paul Pogba CM 87 7 Thiago CM 86 8 Riyad Mahrez RW 86 9 Roberto Firmino CF 85 10 Memphis Depay CF 85 11 Marcus Rashford LM 85 12 Hakim Ziyech RW 84 13 Zlatan Ibrahimovic ST 84 14 Josip Ilicic * ST 84 15 Joao Felix CF 83 16 Juan Cuadrado RB 83 17 Ousemane Dembele RW 83 18 Philippe Coutinho CAM 82 19 Jesus Corona * RM 82 20 Wilfred Zaha LF 82 21 Martin Odegaard CAM 82 22 Nani LW 81 23 Marlos CAM 81 24 Vinicius Junior LW 80 25 Marcelo LB 80 26 Eduardo Salvio RM 80 27 David Neres RW 79 28 Antony * RW 79 29 Xherdan Shaqiri RM 79 30 Allan Saint-Maximin LM 79 31 Gelson Martins RM 78 32 Ricardo Quaresma * RW 77 33 Coronado * CAM 76 34 Amine Harit LM 75 35 Ignacio Piatti LW 75 36 Ricardo Centurion RW 75 37 Luciano Acosta CAM 75 38 Cesinha * CAM 75 39 Silas Wamangituka ST 75

Silver

Silver five-star skill players Player Position Rating 1 Alexandru Maxim CAM 74 2 Marcelino Moreno CM 74 3 Hernani RM 74 4 Jorge Carrascal CAM 73 5 Rayan Cherki CAM 73 6 Modou Barrow * CAM 71 7 Chanathip Songkrasin CF 71 8 Aiden McGeady LM 70 9 Negueba * CAM 69 10 Ilsinho RM 67 11 Gary Mackay-Steven RM 67

Heroes

Heroes five-star skill players Player Position Rating 1 David Ginola * LM 89

Icons

Icons five-star skill players Plqyer Position Rating 1 Pele CAM/CF 91, 95, 98 2 Diego Maradona CAM 91, 95, 97 3 Ronaldo Nazario ST 94, 96 4 Zinedine Zidane CM/CAM 91, 94, 96 5 Garrincha RW 90, 92, 94 6 Ronaldinho CAM/LW 89, 91, 94 7 Johan Cruyff CF 89, 91, 94 8 Eric Cantona CF 89, 90, 88 9 Roberto Baggio CAM/CF 89, 91, 93 10 Andrea Pirlo CM 88, 90, 92 11 Kaka CAM 87, 89, 91 12 Juan Roman Riquelme CAM 87, 89, 91 13 Jay-Jay Okocha RM/CAM 85, 87, 90

