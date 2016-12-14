Football fan gift ideas: 12 pieces of gear you won’t want to do without this Christmas

Running leggings

Look good (or at least try to) on the move

1. Adidas Sequencials climacool running tights, £32

Climacool ventilation technology will keep you cool and dry as you train, while the smooth material means there’ll be no chaffing.

Get them here.

2. Under Armour NoBreaks running leggings, £32

Stretch-fit fabric means these leggings are comfortable enough to wear all day. They even have pockets to store your phone and keys.

Get them here.

3. New Balance Accelerate tights, £30

Ankle zip openings provide an adjustable fit and the reflective logo will make you more visible if you’re running in the dark.

Get them here.

Training jackets

Wrap up for winter with these snazzy garments

4. Adidas Tiro 15 stadium jacket, £45

Waterproof? Check. Understated? Check. Value? Check. It’s time to raid that piggy bank.

Get it here.

5. Under Armour SportStyle anorak, £60

This lightweight bit of kit has a fuller fit for more comfort, and repels water without sacrificing breathability.

Get it here.

6. New Balance Performance Merino Hybrid Jacket, £125

Being warm yet breathable means you won’t overheat on the move, and the silver will make you light up like a Christmas tree. Honestly.

Get it here.

Hats

Cover up that bald patch you've been trying to hide for ages

7. Nike running kit hat, £20

Dri-fit fabric will keep you dry and comfortable and the reflective logo will mean you’re visible on those winter runs.

Get it here.

8. Adidas climaheat beanie, £22

Climaheat insulation uses hollow-core fibres to trap more heat and help your head dry faster.

Get it here.

9. Under Armour Infrared Elements Storm, £16

Brushed fleece material provides unrivalled comfort, and a water-repellent coating keeps out moisture.

Get it here.

Headphones

Get match fit with a little help from some running-friendly tech

10. Ath-Sport3 Sonic-Sport, £46

These waterproof headphones fasten round your ears so they’ll stay in place whether you’re jogging or doing the 100 metres.

Get them here.

11. JayBird X3, £140

They’re not cheap, but these wireless earbuds are compatible with iPhone, iPod, Android, Samsung and any Bluetooth devices.

Get them here.

12. SMS Audio BioSport, £42

Track your heart rate without a chest strap or wrist-based monitor and listen to your favourite tunes at the same time.

Get them here.

